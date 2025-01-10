An X (formerly Twitter) user went online to share his two cents about the quality of life Davido offers his children

The singer had posted a video of his second daughter Hailey walking up a private jet as she headed back to school

However, the said user disagreed with the way Davido treats his kids, which ignited several knocks from online users

A post by Nigerian Twitter users about the way singer David 'Davido' Adeleke takes care of his kids and exposes them to luxury made the rounds on social media.

It will be recalled that music crooner Davido spent much time with his family during the festive season. He shared a few videos of his time with his daughter Hailey as fans cheered him on for being such a present and intentional father.

However, the singer shared a post in which Hailey was headed back to school in a private jet while he returned to work.

Reacting to this clip, the X user advised Davido against exposing his children to the luxury life. He stated that such exposure will alter the kids' mentality. He also advised the singer to enrol his children in public school so they could interact with people from different backgrounds.

The X user, identified as @Yusuph__ wrote:

"Stop exposing children to luxury at a young age, as it can spoil their way of thinking. I advise you to enroll her in a public school where she can interact with people from diverse backgrounds. Thank you."

See the post below:

Upon seeing his tweet, many online users launched an attack on him for telling a grown-up how to treat his children. Many also said that he was 'poverty-stricken' to have such a mentality.

Fans react to X users post about Davido

Read some reactions below:

@shalom_autos_:

"Poor man mentality."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Poverty don use this one head play 2 sure odds! Otilo."

@jenny.tones:

"If you born your own expose to poverty."

@_stonedaddy:

"To a rich man, an aircraft is just a faster means of transportation, to a poor man it is luxury."

@blueinkhomes_realtors:

"Ode !!! My children will enjoy luxury at its peak In sha Allah."

@manlikevista:

"The ones that weren’t exposed to luxury now demand 1.5M for hair!"

@loveday_faith28:

"Poverty is really dealing with most of y’all 💔🥲."

@Iamsaleem_:

"You're getting roasted real bad in the comments."

@economicsng:

"Such a fantastic advice. Let’s build generational wealth just to make sure no one actually benefits from it. This guy is a genius! Please give him two bottles of his favorite beer."

@glambyadu:

"As I see say you don spell Yusuf as yusuph na there I know say problem dey."

@ef_gee1:

"I'm busy hustling so my child won't be as stressed as I was😫 and now one internet mummy or daddy will tell me to stress the same child I'm suffering for."

Davido’s 2nd Daughter Hailey celebrates his birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido's second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, joined Nigerians to celebrate her father on his 32nd birthday.

Hailey Adeleke, who shared an old video of her and the DMW label boss, gushed about him while calling him her best friend.

The old father and daughter video also garnered reactions as several netizens referred to Hailey as Davido's lookalike.

