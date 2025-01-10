A man went viral after he employed an interesting means to repair a torn currency note in his possession

A viral video showed a man using an amusing method to repair his torn currency note.

He used a sewing machine to repair the ripped parts of the currency note and made it whole again.

He used sewing machine to repair the currency note. Photo: @ilkacaseyare20

Source: TikTok

In the viral video by @ilkacaseyare20, the damaged note was placed under the sewing machine.

The man then skillfully stitched it back together and showed an impressive result.

After the unique fix, the once-torn note was repaired in one piece.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man repairs currency note

Those who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s method of repairing his torn currency.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to share their opinion about the unique solution.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Bôb malex said:

"en no go pass Ghana."

@Mamu said:

“This is me when I was trying to fix my relationship. But every time when I do this get break other side.”

@Amina..125 said:

"no make money for best change new money."

@Mandeiya said:

"Oh my goodness GOD."

@Hill Land Muslim Junior School said:

"How much is sewing money."

@Dom chresty said:

“Will you still buy something with this money? here in my country you can not buy,Mozambique is so hard here but our country is good to live better life.”

@shyka Classics said:

"You should have used zigzag stitches rather."

@Buufiye said:

“Respect the county’s money.expose the value of your money always.”

@Janatu Said said:

"yes make sure. I can never give up."

@Mhamha two said:

"U go buy things at night if there's no electricity."

Torn currencies policy in Nigeria

According to an article on the Central Bank of Nigeria website, naira currency notes are mutilated when joined together after being torn.

It partly read:

“A currency banknote shall be considered mutilated when it is partially or permanently damaged by fire, flood, soaked, dyed, torn or destroyed by insects and other natural disasters and is clearly more than one-half of the size of the original note. It may or may not require special examination to determine its value.

“Torn parts of banknotes are joined together with adhesive tape in a manner which tries to preserve as nearly as possible the original design and size of the note.”

Burnt money found after market fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bag containing different burnt Ghanaian currency notes was found at the scene of a market fire in the country.

The money was said to belong to a young businessman at the market, which was ravaged by the inferno.

Those who saw the video questioned why he did not save the money in a bank facility, as they sympathised with the trader.

Source: Legit.ng