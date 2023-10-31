Anthonia Fufeyin, the wife of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, swam on money when she marked her birthday anniversary

Her husband, who is the lead pastor at Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, gifted her the sum of N55 million

It was an unbelievable moment when the woman was given the keys to a box that contained the huge cash in freshly mint Naira notes

Naira notes fell like rain on Anthonia Fufeyin, the wife of Jeremiah Fufeyin, as she marked her birthday on October 29, 2023.

The popular cleric celebrated his wife in grand style, surprising her with N55 million in cash.

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin splashed N55 million on his wife, Anthonia. Photo credit: Instagram/Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

In a video circulating on social media, the Delta-based man of God gave his wife a key to a vault in his office.

He instructed her to go to the office, open the vault and take whatever she found inside as her birthday gift.

Anthonia Fufeyin opens vault of cash on her birthday

Mrs Fufeyin did as she was told and went to the vault, opened and saw the sum of N55 million.

The huge amount of money was arranged in bundles of freshly minted Naira notes. She lay down on the floor as she was apparently shocked by the huge sum.

Meanwhile, the video has attracted diverse reactions from social media users. The clip, originally shared by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, was later reposted by TheCable Lifestyle.

Social media users react as Anthonai Fufeyin gets N55 million

@ezesconcepts said:

"I no fit sleep well this night as I watch this thing."

@_kneegrow___ commented:

"A pastor has 55 million of his currency cash, well, jokes on his member."

@Eosa_999 said:

"Nobody wants to hear it. Your Bible does not recommend tithing every month. In fact, majority of your tithes are for you to enjoy. You're to only give tithe every 3 years."

Church members honour pastor's wife with cash gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the congregation also joined to bless Anthonia Fufeyin with money.

Members of the church stormed the stage and pelted her with cash as music played in the air.

The video showing how money flew up and down the church went viral on social media.

