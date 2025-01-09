Nigerians have reacted to a funny video of a young man trying to woo his biological mum on the road

While driving, he spotted his mother trekking and offered to give her a lift with remarks like one trying to shoot his shot at a beautiful lady he admires

The mother's behaviour to her son's funny stunt thrilled many internet users, with some gushing over her look

A video of a young Nigerian man trying to woo his mum has gone viral on social media.

At the time of this report, the clip has amassed over 500k views on TikTok.

Man tries to woo his mum who was walking on the road. Photo Credit: (@abbeytee_)

Source: TikTok

The short clip posted on TikTok captured a man, @abbeytee_, driving his car when he spotted his mum trekking.

After driving close to her, the man tried to get her to enter his car.

"Shawty? Where are you up to nau? Let me give you a lift so that you will be lifted," he funnily said to his mum.

The woman acted like she was not being talked to and changed her direction, which amused her son.

Many internet users loved his mum's physical appearance and sent her nice words.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of son wooing mum

🇨🇲One BIG Starly 🇨🇲✅ said:

"Seems like your papa hear bad before your mama accept him because she no Dey even smile for give you hope."

Abikeposh designs said:

"Wait o, shey u wan collect wife from ur papa ni😆😆😆. the look on her face is very funny."

BENJOSH said:

"She tried so hard to avoid looking into your eye and she succeeded."

Fmic said:

"Imagine this mama in her young age, she’s extremely beautiful and she mentained it, no be those fakes weh done use caro white of 500 spoil their skin,God protect your mama for u."

|Diamond| said:

"I'm just imagining your mum in her early 20s dam.n she's beautiful."

D_Dreadloc_Guy said:

"U don too stress this woman ... she jus wants to escape u."

omalicha_nwa said:

"She is so cute, she is trying so hard not to look at you."

IniDcreator said:

"She no send u for here 😂😂😂, even as you be the Okpolokpolo for the area shawty no still send you."

Bigsazy said:

"Why do all mothers look alike at a certain age????😂😂😂 She come resemble my mama sha."

Aneeza❤❤ said:

"If to say LOT wife focus like this, she for nor turn pillar of salt."

