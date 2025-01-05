A beautiful woman has shared a heartwarming video showing her recent wedding with the love of her life, a white man

In a video, the woman revealed that she used to be a single mother of four who was told that she won't find a husband

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the newlywed woman

A heartwarming video of a single mother's wedding day has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The bride, a beautiful single mother of four, had been told she would never find love again.

Single mum of 4 gets married Photo credit: @obronimaame/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum of 4 finds love again

However, she proved her doubters wrong by exchanging vows with the love of her life.

The newlywed, known on TikTok as @obronimaame, shared a video showcasing her special day.

In the clip, she proudly rocked her stunning wedding gown in the presence of guests, smiling from ear to ear.

"Them: Nobody will marry you with 4 kids. Me: My God did not fail. My testimony," she captioned the video.

Reactions as single mum of 4 marries

The post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from TikTok users.

Her journey from being a single mother of four to finding love again inspired countless people.

@AKOREDE said:

"Oh i see na abroad the guy want document nah so he must marry."

@kayz store said:

"Hubby married me with my children gave them his name, takes them to good schools, plays with them, teaches them to be real men."

@Uhuru commented:

"Guys even after 4 kids, you still need marriage? why?"

@HerRoyalHighness22 said:

"Why do people think just cos someone has kids, they can't find love again, it's too sad though."

@user2355685374678 said:

"They always try to convince us of this. But it's a complete lie. I was also married in September of this year with 3 children. God is great."

@joy edet AKA grace of God said:

"Me I believe God will give me my own King and I will worship him as my Lord I believe that. Congratulations."

@Ninitee commented:

"I tap into this marital blessing of yours. Single with no kids, God will do for me. Amen. Meanwhile congratulations."

@oyindapeters said:

"Marriage is a scam always make sure you upgrade yourself b4 you get into Marriage children or not, love alone does not sustain Marriage be wise."

@Shelliann God's CHOOSEN said:

"Next March God willing I will be happily married for 7yrs. I found me a man who married me with my 3 kids."

@Olusola Olajide Will said:

"God did it. He has the final say sis. God has already bless your new home. Congratulations."

@user5571638474051 said:

"My husband Marty me with 5 kids, and I gave him too. You are bless hun. Don't listen to Negative."

@Leah tokesh added:

"Congrats may almighty make your bonds stronger and protect you both am happy for you as l wait my turn."

Watch the video below:

Single mum set to get married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother was so excited about her upcoming marriage and she proudly showed off her ring in a viral TikTok video.

The beautiful woman recounted how people always said that single mothers hardly get married, and she was happy to get hitched finally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng