A Nigerian man, Chuba Aniwetalu Ogugua, based in the United Kingdom, announced his engagement on social media.

He revealed that he proposed to the lady 50 days after their first meeting.

Man proposed to lady in UK. Photo: Chuba Aniwetalu Ogugua

Source: Facebook

The man shared photos from the proposal on his Facebook page.

Man shares love story after proposing to girlfriend

The man said he knew she was his wife after the second week of their meeting.

He added that he didn’t have a girlfriend when the year began.

He said:

“Yesterday, I had the joy of proposing to my girlfriend, exactly 50 days after we first met. By the second week, I already knew she was the one I wanted to marry. This is a reminder that we often know what we want but are simply waiting for the right person to come along.

“Given how my year began, I never expected to even have a girlfriend, let alone be preparing for marriage. But God had a different plan, and I’m grateful it all came together as it did.”

Reactions as man proposes to lady after 50 days of meeting her

Many who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their opinions about the relationship.

Mmesoma Iwuchukwu said:

"I remember you saying in one our chats that “you are going to flirt” no more dating. Now looking at the good side of life, it is sweet to be in love with the right person. I wish you bliss only dear."

Joy Chinwenmeri Onwubuariri said:

"1 month and 20 days. Wow that’s outstanding. Congratulations."

How Nigerians propose after meeting spouse

Recently, Nigerian youths have opened up about how they met their lovers and how they proposed.

A Nigerian man said that he met his wife on Facebook and married her after five months, while another lady revealed that she met her German husband on Instagram.

In a related story, a Nigerian man revealed that he proposed to a lady he met in a club after two years.

