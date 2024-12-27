In a viral video, a Nigerian lady showed what her friend got from a man during their talking stage

What the lady’s friend got included cooked food, toothpaste, sardines, detergent and other provisions

Many reacted to the video after the lady shared the question her talking stage asked her and her experience

A Nigerian lady showed what her friend received from a man who was in a talking stage with the latter.

The talking stage is an early part of a relationship where two people get to know each other before officially dating.

Lady shares food and provisions her friend received during talking stage. Photo: @debbysartistry

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @debbysartistry, the lady filmed her friend, who brought the food and provisions from a bag.

Lady gets provisions from her ‘talking stage’

The items included toothpaste, sardines, detergent, sachet milk, and other provisions.

The ladies were awed when they saw rice and chicken as part of the gifts.

Speaking in the background, the lady who shared the video said:

“Omo which kind talking stage be this one. My own talking stage con dey ask me wetin be my weak point as if say him wan kill me, but see wetin be talking stage here.”

The video was captioned:

“POV: My girlfriend have her talking stage a chance.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady’s friend gets gifts from talking stage

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the gifts received by the lady’s friend from her man.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Timeless Baby said:

"But everything go reach like 40k the guy try ooo."

Bẽțțẽř } Bøŷfřïêňď said:

"Talking stage he send food for you. the guy don know say na huger Dey worry you."

@Only_One_Madu_B said:

"I think the guy is a giver but just doesn’t have enough yet."

