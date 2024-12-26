Two Nigerian boys have gone viral on social media after showing great appreciation to their beautiful mother

In a heartwarming video, they stormed her provision shop to shower her with wads of cash in the presence of some onlookers

The woman's joy was overwhelming as she smiled from ear to ear while witnessing the amazing gesture unfold

Two Nigerian brothers recently expressed their deep gratitude to their mother in a heartwarming gesture.

The video showed the brothers surprising their mother at her provision shop, where they showered her with a cash, leaving her filled with joy.

Nigerian boys spoil mum with cash Photo credit: @ajboss28/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boys spray cash on mum in video

The heartwarming scene posted on TikTok by @ajboss28 unfolded in front of a small crowd of onlookers, who witnessed the brothers' thoughtful act.

As the mother sat on a chair, her sons presented her with a beautifully framed photo, which she held tightly as they sprayed her with naira notes.

Her happiness was evident as she smiled radiantly, clearly overwhelmed by her sons' kindness.

Reactions as boys spray cash on mum

The video sparked a wave of admiration and praise on TikTok, with many viewers commending the brothers for their heartwarming display of affection and gratitude.

However, some critics had some other things to point out about the video.

@Chinedum5566 asked:

"No be N20 be this abi my eyes dey pain me?"

@ÈKÈ ÑÈ said:

"Upgrade her business privately bro. Leave all this una small small sprays."

@Fabian said:

"Everything no reach 50k trust me."

@Talebearing Hubs said:

"Pablo don cash out."

@Ezedioramma asked:

"Who notice mothers this days don’t ask us where we get money from?"

@chic said:

"Thank u for making her happy God bless you next one will be in dollars."

@PlaceswithAyo said:

"Where una dey see this 50 naira dey spare self because it’s even hard to get 100 naira change in my area not to talk of 50 naira bundle. Banks self no dey get this kain denomination this much."

@Nellyij commented:

"Guy u try will will some of them commenting this and that has not even given there mother up to 50k or even do Portraits for there mother they don’t even show this much love guy u be man at a Young."

@Blessing added:

"All of una wey Dey complain here at lease he remember him mama some of una no Dey remember una mama once money come lodge and woman straight."

Watch the video below:

Man gifts mum new wigs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man posted a touching video showing his mother's reaction after getting new wigs for her.

In the emotional clip, the beautiful woman looked at herself in a mirror and praised her transformation after rocking one of the wigs.

