A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared how she and her siblings left Nigeria in less than two years.

She made this known while doing a TikTok challenge with her siblings in the UK, Australia, and America.

Lady and her siblings in different countries.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @inspiredbylopet on TikTok, the lady shared that she and her sister were in the UK, her brother was in America, and one other sister was in Australia.

The caption revealed that they all left the shores of Nigeria in less than two years.

She said:

“Within the space of “less than 2 years”, myself and my 3 siblings left the shores of Nigeria and though it’s hard we are now in different parts of the world, we are grateful. Grateful first to Jah and then to our parents who made it possible.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian siblings relocate to UK, America and Australia

Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and her parents as they tapped into the relocation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@iyke said:

"Schooling opportunities all three of you?? if yes, on scholarship or personal funding please?"

@Adejare said:

"Omo Australia girl no even wan dey close. Congrats."

@Jyderichy said:

"USA is a goal."

@Don baba said:

"Naso e go be for us."

@chayoma_april said:

"This is beautiful!"

@Lily_edegware said:

"Congratulations to you guys. But who come dey with mummy and daddy? Chai Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng