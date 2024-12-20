The Facebook message a Nigerian mum sent a young lady on behalf of her son has gone viral on social media

The lady posted the message for her followers to see, saying she found it when she checked her Facebook message requests

While some people advised her to listen to the woman, others shared similar experiences with audacious mums

A Nigerian lady, @pretty_mimibaby0, has shared the message a woman sent her on Facebook for her son.

The woman took interest in the lady and decided to take the bull by the horns.

The woman sought the lady's hand in marriage for her son. Photo Credit: @pretty_mimibaby0

Source: TikTok

In the message the lady posted on TikTok, the woman hailed her as pretty and urged her to tie the knot with her son.

"Hello pretty lady.

"Come and marry my son, you're so pretty," the woman's message read.

According to the lady, she found the message from the woman when she checked her Facebook message requests.

People reacted to the woman's bold message to the lady.

View the message in the clip below:

Reactions trail the Facebook message

njdavid247 said:

"Check your message request here on TikTok."

West Jackson said:

"You too go marry her son."

King Oshin said:

"My sister also toasted her fried daughter too …I swear."

RAVIL ZHANDOS said:

"So what do you want us to do with this information?"

MysteryVheek said:

"Mama has been looking for responsible daughter Inlaw."

Nate Smith Country said:

"How e take concern us..better marry nau men scarce."

Mega💫 said:

"That's my mum 😄🤦 I have been telling her about you😄😄 So when should we be coming?"

F@RGO 101 said:

"I remember when my sister help me find one girl that time that I should marry."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum had approached a beautiful lady she saw in church for her son.

Mum woos lady for her son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had approached a lady on behalf of her son.

In a viral video, the bold mum stopped the lady on the road and wooed her for her son, who she claimed is a graduate of economics.

The woman said she just likes the lady and would want her to marry her son. She asked if the lady was in any serious relationship.

