A Nigerian lady said she went to church and she encountered an awkward moment when a mother walked up to her

She posted a video sharing the conversation she had with the mother who had come to greet her in a car

She noted that the woman also introduced her to her son, and the video sparked reactions in the comment section

A Nigerian lady shared an interesting encounter she had with a woman in church.

The lady said the woman had approached her and they had a pleasant conversation after church service.

The lady said the mother introduced her to her son. Photo credit: TikTok/@_callme_sommy.

Source: TikTok

In a post made by @_callme_sommy, the lady said the woman had introduced her to her son.

Although netizens insisted they did not see the part where an introduction happened, the lady said the woman wanted what was best for her son.

During the conversation, the woman could be heard telling the beautiful lady to have a long vacation.

The woman touched the lady's cheek obviously to appreciate her beauty.

She captioned the video:

"An awkward moment with a mother introducing me to her son after mass/service. I think my mom is quite familiar with her, and I’m not, but this is screaming awkward LOL, but she just wants what’s best for her son, I guess."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her conversation with a mother

@MrZ said:

"Which part did she introduce you."

@big wealth said:

"The mama carry eye go market sha."

@Jael said:

"I go dey shout blood of Jesus for my heart."

@Christabel of Crystal crunch said:

"Don't be scared, your mum is aware already."

@Chinny said:

"What I can do. My son must have the best... It's the awkward laugh for me."

@PRECIOUS said:

"You’re honestly so beautiful. We can’t blame her."

Lady shows her boyfriend

In a related story, a petite lady shared a video to show off her tall boyfriend, who towers above her by several inches.

The lady revealed that she and her man have been together since 2017, which means they have dated for six years.

Because of the noticeable differences in their height, netizens have taken a special interest in them on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng