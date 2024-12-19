Nigerians have celebrated a young lady and showered her with encouraging words after she posted her humble abode

The lady had announced on social media that she finally took the step to stay alone and showed where she rented

Her display inspired many people not staying alone to begin thinking in a similar direction, while others lamented not having the resources to follow her path

A Nigerian lady, @favvismile, has celebrated finally renting a place of her own.

The lady noted that she finally decided to stay alone, suggesting that she was not living alone before now.

She finally got a place of her own. Photo Credit: @favvismile

In a post on TikTok, @favvismile took netizens on a tour of her room, which she tagged her mini piece of mind.

The lady's room had a foam in a corner and contained an open wardrobe and her other belongings.

Her video went viral and moved many people. People encouraged her effort with kind words.

Watch her video below:

People encourage the young lady

Amaka🇧🇪 said:

"Manage u hear, this was how I started too , nobody give me shishi .i do sales girl tire."

Arab bishop said:

"Taking bold step by January to leave my mama house and stay alone so help me lord."

Ruthie🥰 said:

"Omo this is how I started. I didn’t even have curtains nor wardrobe nor bed. Nothing nothing. I remembered my neighbor then gave me a pot used to cook his rabbit food 😂Everyone have a story to share."

chizzymoney49 said:

"I wish I'm on funds I would have changed ur bed for you I really appreciate girls that hustle on their own without depending on anyone."

Zandra said:

"I don go my mama hux sha staying alone is not peaceful."

🌴softîe🌴👣 said:

"All of us that will be taking this bold step by January may God come thru for us."

