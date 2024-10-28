A Nigerian lady has opened up about her encounter with a woman who sought her hand in marriage for her son

In a video, the bold woman stopped the young lady and wooed her for her son, who she claimed is a graduate of economics

The woman mentioned what she saw about the lady that made her think she would be the perfect fit for her son

A video of a Nigerian woman wooing a lady for her son has stirred massive reactions online.

The wooed lady, @essie04, shared her encounter with the woman in a video on TikTok.

@essie04 said the woman stopped her to make a pitch about her marrying her son.

"I just like you and I want you to marry my son.

"Do you have any serious relationship?" the bold woman said to the lady.

The lady, maintaining courtesy and respect throughout the conversation, told the woman she is in a serious relationship. The woman did not give up.

"That's why I stopped you. I just like your stature. My son is a graduate of economics," the woman added in the video.

The lady insisted she was not interested and the woman asked if she has a friend that could marry her son.

Nigerians react to the woman's action

Only—one—midey said:

"One man nd woman to don stop me one day say ehn dey love my starture dat Dey want make I marry dere son I one laugh dat day but home training no allow me 😂😂😂Dey still dash me money join."

GODSON 😎 said:

"Dem dey beg una now oo,make e no be say na una go dey beg God later."

God’s Favorite ♈️ said:

"Imagine the woman saying her son has brought one lady and she doesn’t like the lady. Nawa oo."

throat _GOAT said:

"She even ask if you get friends 😭 she don really tire for her son."

Thatsegzygyal said:

"Instead of you to collect her number , you’re saying you’re in a serious relationship, the guy wey you serious with, is her serious with you."

Official_Me said:

"Shaa be careful from all this kind woman."

Lips By Judie🫦 said:

"Graduate Of Economics… The Son Go Stingy Ehn."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum had approached a beautiful lady she saw in church for her son.

Woman approaches lady for her son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bold woman had wooed a lady at a party for her son

In a video tthatred 6 million views on TikTok, the beautiful lady was dancing at a party and t,he mother seemed to like her. The mother stood up and joined the dancing lady on stage. As they were dancing together, she appreciated the lady's beauty.

Also, she casually asked her if she wanted her son. Although the woman's son was not shown in the video, the lady, @fatoumataofficial_,reacted on TikTok by saying the question stunned her beyond words.

