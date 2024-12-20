A lady has shown internet users how her grandmother behaved when she finally met her partner

According to the lady, her grandma really bothered her in December 2023 for coming home without a man

Internet users marvelled at the old woman's behaviour, noting that she seemed happier than her granddaughter

Nigerians have gushed over a grandmother's touching behaviour around her granddaughter's lover.

This is as her granddaughter, @faultless5, finally came home with a man.

She said her grandma worried her about bringing a man home. Photo Credit: @faultless5

Source: TikTok

Her granddaughter recalled that the old woman bothered her for coming home in December 2023 without a partner.

This time, her homecoming was quite different, and her grandmother was very pleased.

"Last year's December, my grandma wan use "when are you bringing a man home" wound me.

"This year's December, I carry man go show her," the lady wrote.

In a TikTok video, the old woman was all over her granddaughter's man, gisting with him like someone she had known for a long time.

Watch the video below:

People react to grandma's behaviour

Ijbaby🍷 said:

"See as he really feel at home with mama, gisting and laughing,, congratulations sister you really hook this one well straight to village."

Maggie thrift store said:

"E be like say na she dey marry instead of you o 😂. She come happy pass you."

Nurselinda253 said:

"Please no break ,grandma heart 💔 she is more happy than the bride."

Nanret luv 🌹🥀 said:

"Happiness will forever run in your blood i tap from your blessings."

kelechi092 said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 nne wanted to say this last two weeks Sunday you both came to my stand to withdraw money ,was kind of shy to talk to you."

bbyluv72 said:

"Bro I beg hold this woman well because grandma love you so much I can see d joy in her I pray she live long to carry u children."

Eberry💋💋 said:

"Congratulations to grandma now she has a new husband as son in-law."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had visited her ex-boyfriend's grandma and cooked for her.

White lady takes her Nigerian boyfriend home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White lady had taken her Nigerian boyfriend to see her family.

The Polish lady shared a video showing the moment she took her Nigerian lover home and introduced him to her people.

The visit happened during Christmas, and the lady stated that she wanted to do everything to make him feel at home, knowing he was far from home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng