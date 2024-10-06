A Nigerian man has revealed that his mother has finally got the chance to meet his American wife

He shared a video that captured when both women met for the first time, and their emotions melted hearts

Many people who saw the video gave different opinions on the man’s marriage regarding the age difference he had with his wife

A Nigerian woman has finally met her son’s American wife for the first time.

Both women met for the first time and held each other in a warm embrace.

Nigerian man’s mother meets his Oyinbo wife. Photo: @realg4boyzbuggy

The man shared a video that captured when both women met for the first time.

The cute video was shared by @realg4boyzbuggy on TikTok and has since gone viral.

Both women happily shared a hug after their meeting.

The man said:

“True love will always last.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s meeting with son’s wife

The connection between the two women stirred different comments from people who came across the video.

@Michelle said:

"The wife is older than the mother sha."

@Divine feminine said:

"Am confused. Who is the parent? Where is the wife?"

@Pancakeswap11 said:

"Mom knows the assignment. Securing his younger brothers and sister’s future."

@Nwashai458372 said:

Best women to marry na older American.

@user2610931978142 said:

"Parents are coming to America! Crazy how gullible people are!"

@terri pie said:

"He loves her. If not so, he would not have introduced her to his family."

@GreenEyes said:

"Not just getting their cards but know they will be getting money sent every month."

@AMEM Maria said:

"I am so happy for both of you love is so beautiful don't matter how old we are please please mind your own business if you don't have anything nice to say please be quiet."

Read other stories on interracial relationships

Nigerian lady marries Oyinbo man, shares romantic video

In a related story, a Nigerian lady wedded her Oyinbo sweetheart, who she showed off in a clip.

The lady took to TikTok to share a video after she and her Oyinbo lover tied the nuptials the traditional way.

The video trended on TikTok and attracted many congratulatory messages from her friends and well-wishers.

