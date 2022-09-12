After more than 30 years of being married, a man got the biggest shock of his life as regards his kids

DNA tests results revealed that all his 5 children are not biologically his, but the woman involved has a different opinion

According to a lady who narrated it, the oldest of the kids is 32 years of age while the youngest is 15 years

A man found out after over 30 years of marriage that all his 5 children do not belong to him.

According to a lady with the handle @Meyeownboss who shared the story on Twitter, the 55-year-old man made the discovery after running DNA tests.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@Meyeownboss, @royalskegee

Source: Getty Images

@Meyeownboss shared the life story in response to another account by a DNA agency owner, @royalskegee, who said he tested a married couple with 3 kids and results showed they weren't the husband's.

@Meyeownboss went on that the man's wife had something to say when she was confronted.

The woman said that all the DNA tests were wrong. The tweet reads:

"I'm back here to say I watched an interview with a 55yr old man married over 30 years 5 children, youngest being 15yrs oldest being 32yrs... None... I repeat, none were his. When confronted the wife said all the dna tests were wrong.

"I repeat, she said, ALL 5 DNA TESTS WERE WRONG."

Social media reactions

@Humanity_B said:

"I know someone who fathered 3 kids too, all of them aren't his. He's in his 40s and desperately looking for a relationship, he wants kids because he feels he's behind. His age mates are married with kids and he has none..."

@lodiedodie14 said:

"Had a friend like this...none of hers was her boyfriends. The little Boy came out so he did a DNA test. His best friend said "well how do you know if the other two are yours?" he got a DNA test on them too and they weren't. I thought he was gonna commit su*icide."

@SaintRoderick said:

"I know it doesn’t make it better but I wonder if it was all from one guy or different people. Because it lets me know who and how many people I have to fight after the appointment."

@EiinsBin said:

"The civil courts should make a law about this type of stuff. Having childern with another person and claiming it for another without their conset should be illegal."

@MyNameIsEmpress said:

"Idk how men just …father children without a DNA test. Even if she’s your wife! Lol. I would need a test! I was pushing a test down my child’s father throat, he kept saying “I know she’s mine it’s cool.” And I knew she was his too… but how does he really know?! w/o a test?!"

Source: Legit.ng