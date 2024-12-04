A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

A Nigerian man’s achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Man celebrates as he becomes landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @nnayelugo123, gave a glimpse into the man’s journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house’s beginning stage to its completed phase and the beautiful exterior.

He congratulated himself for his latest achievement as he flaunted the lovely interior of his new home.

The video was captioned:

“One year project ended in praise. Congratulations to me. Nnayeluho1 villa for all.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man proudly shows off his mansion

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man’s effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also “tapped” into his achievement and wished the same for themselves. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ojelinnamdi2 said:

"Congratulations to us, I am opening my own this Sunday."

@OBYNO Nwachimereze said:

"Chairman pls which native doctor prepare this charm for you."

@Ekwy Ruthie said:

"I tap into this grace. congratulations."

@chizzycalist said:

"Your house is beautiful sir. I claim this for my husband in Jesus name Amen."

@margarita agina said:

"All of u should bare me witness on this day! I will build a house for my parent."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng