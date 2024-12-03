A Nigerian woman based abroad has cried out after her child preferred to eat only fufu and soup

She said she introduced the meal to her baby two years ago, and since then, the little girl has preferred it

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the mother’s video trending on social media

A Nigerian woman based abroad shared how her daughter preferred eating only fufu and soup.

She shared a video of the little girl eating fufu and Nigerian soups like egusi and ogbono.

Little girl eats fufu and soup. Photo: @deeteeforyou

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @deeteeforyou, the little child was eating the meal.

Another part of the video showed the child turning ogbono soup into a plate of fufu.

The woman said:

“Help me! 2 years after trying African food, she won’t eat anything else. My husband’s daughter tried Nigerian food.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as little girl prefers only fufu and soup

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ruth said:

"Same here I feel guilty when I cook my own cultural food , she eats okro like pro."

@Pounds said:

"Wait is that actually egg inside that ogbono?"

Davidsticks said:

"There is no turning back here ."

@amaka927 said:

"My Dad made me fall in love with Egusi soup and semo till today am in love with that soup and my future kids go inherit am too from generation to generation."

@OfficialHe said:

"No be you initiate her. Now she don turn pluto."

@Esther Allen said:

"Omo wa ni. She sabi arrange ogbono. Incredible act for a child."

