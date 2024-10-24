A Nigerian lady has recounted how she married her German husband after they met on Instagram

She stated that when he first texted her, she didn’t reply, but he chatted with her again, and she replied to his direct message

Many people who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady recounted how she met her German husband on Instagram.

She added that he texted her first, and she only replied when he messaged her after three days.

Nigerian lady marries german man. Photo: theanikeadhey

Source: TikTok

In a video by @theanikeadhey on TikTok, the lady said they started talking every day and grew fond of each other.

When she couldn’t get a visa to come over to Germany, he decided to come to Nigeria to marry her.

The lady revealed they have been married for almost five years now.

She said:

“Heres a little vlog on how i met my husband, Can’t believe its almost 5 years since we got married, i joined him 1 year and two months later after the wedding with a family reunion visa , what a love story!”

Watch the video below:

Reaction as Nigerian lady marries German man

@Bags Wholesale Gh said:

"The kiss made me miss my husband. Your story is beautiful."

@Lala said:

"Maam your stranger is handsome. We love seeing beautiful souls finding each other like this."

@Annie said:

"What were you doing differently on ig, tutorials please."

@Joy said:

"I love this, I don’t know you but I am deeply happy for you especially for taking a bold step… God will keep blessing your union."

@Halimatu1996 said:

"My sister so lucky to got married at the 20yrs but am 28yrs am not married yet."

Read more related stories on interracial marriage

Man marries lady he met on Facebook

In a related story, a Nigerian man met a young lady on Facebook five months ago, and now they are married.

He said he met the beautiful lady in May 2024, and they tied the knot in October 2024.

People who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng