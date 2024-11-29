A Nigerian man has criticised his girlfriend after he found wraps of fufu she stored in his freezer

He funnily shaded those who encourage men to date village girls because of their good character

Mixed reactions trailed the young man's video as some people laughed at him for returning the fufu to the freezer

A hungry man, @dady.p, has funnily knocked his girlfriend for storing wraps of fuf in his freezer.

The man made a video of the fufu and showed his followers how blocked they had become.

His girlfriend stored wraps of fufu in freezer. Photo Credit: @dady.p

Source: TikTok

@dady.p took a swipe at people who advise men to date ladies from the village over their good character.

He tagged his girlfriend a village girl, and proceeded to hit the blocked fufu on the wall to show how hard it had become.

After his rant, the young man returned the fufu to the freezer, which amused some netizens.

Watch the video below:

The man's video amused people

Oliveronyesco said:

"That side is called freezer.

"Normally they do put fufu for fridge not freezer."

VAWULENCE🚫❌ said:

"U get fridge you no get microwave 😏 all dis thing no necessary just microwave it."

Chinedu Kingsley said:

"She de help you preserve am."

Mr Darlington😎 said:

"Una notice say de village husband put back de fufu inside freezer."

Berryblinks said:

"Who notices say village husband don put the fufu inside freezer back."

MAKANAKI ♍ said:

"If to say u get money for microwave this one no go be problem."

Beautiful beauty said:

"But I already said I'm sorry 🙄🙄 so y did you bring it to social media na."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had showcased the food his girlfriend cooked with N15k.

Man laments his girlfriend's cooking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had lamented over how his girlfriend cooked.

In a TikTok post that went viral, he videoed the lady as she used a gas cooker in his room and placed an embarrassing caption on it.

The lady appeared not to know that she was being recorded. Some people dragged the young man for embarrassing the lady in such a manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng