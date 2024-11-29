Lady Shares Video of Her Husband Styling Her Hair, Netizens Hail His Hairstyling Skills
- A lady whose husband is a hairstylist shared a video of her husband making her hair by installing a wig
- In the video, the man professionally installed, curled and styled his wife’s wig in a neat and classy way
- Many who came across the video hailed the man’s skills and shared their opinions about the video
A lady shared a video of her husband making her hair in a beauty salon.
She revealed that her husband was a hairstylist, and she shared his process of making her hair.
In the beautiful video shared by @thisispriscy, the woman detailed the styling process of her hair.
Hairstylist installs and styles his wife’s wig
The man installed the wig and combed it with a hot comb before curling it.
After he curled the wig, he styled it beautifully and made funny faces for the camera.
The lady captioned the video:
“POV: Your hubby is a hairstylist. The best hubby and the baddest hairstylist of the buj.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man makes his wife hair
Many who came across the video hailed the man’s skills and shared their opinions about the video.
@Everything _jay said:
"U suppose pay cause this hair is too fine to be done for free."
@Berry Zusi said:
"Madam go n pay now. this this so beautiful chai. my husband na computer n tech he wan finish my dull brain."
@Rejoice Nnamani said:
"Me I no fit marry man wey sabi such oh jealousy go won wound me if he is working on other ladies."
@bbolaaa20 said:
"Does he train? I wan bring my husband make he come learn work."
@Sarah Agbayi said:
"Please does he train? He’s too good."
