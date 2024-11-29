A lady whose husband is a hairstylist shared a video of her husband making her hair by installing a wig

In the video, the man professionally installed, curled and styled his wife’s wig in a neat and classy way

Many who came across the video hailed the man’s skills and shared their opinions about the video

A lady shared a video of her husband making her hair in a beauty salon.

She revealed that her husband was a hairstylist, and she shared his process of making her hair.

Lady's husband installs her wig. Photo: @thisispriscy

Source: TikTok

In the beautiful video shared by @thisispriscy, the woman detailed the styling process of her hair.

Hairstylist installs and styles his wife’s wig

The man installed the wig and combed it with a hot comb before curling it.

After he curled the wig, he styled it beautifully and made funny faces for the camera.

The lady captioned the video:

“POV: Your hubby is a hairstylist. The best hubby and the baddest hairstylist of the buj.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man makes his wife hair

Many who came across the video hailed the man’s skills and shared their opinions about the video.

@Everything _jay said:

"U suppose pay cause this hair is too fine to be done for free."

@Berry Zusi said:

"Madam go n pay now. this this so beautiful chai. my husband na computer n tech he wan finish my dull brain."

@Rejoice Nnamani said:

"Me I no fit marry man wey sabi such oh jealousy go won wound me if he is working on other ladies."

@bbolaaa20 said:

"Does he train? I wan bring my husband make he come learn work."

@Sarah Agbayi said:

"Please does he train? He’s too good."

Read more related stories on couples

Man upgrades wife’s car to 2024 model

In a related story, a woman hailed her loving husband after he upgraded her car to a new Mercedes Benz 2024 model.

She posted a video on TikTok showing when her old car was being towed away, and her hubby got her the new one.

Many people who came across the video hailed her husband and congratulated her on the new one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng