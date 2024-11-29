A lady narrated how her boyfriend of four years broke up with her because of the video she posted on TikTok

A lady shared how her four-year relationship ended because of a TikTok video she posted.

She said she shared funny content on TikTok to promote her business, but her boyfriend was not happy with it.

Lady shared screenshot of chat with boyfriend. Photo: @naffyscents1

Source: TikTok

The lady shared her boyfriend’s chat in a video she posted on her TikTok page (@naffyscents1).

Her boyfriend said she was disgracing him with the video.

When she explained that it was for her business, he said he was no longer interested because she argued with him.

The lady captioned the video:

“I’m in pains.”

Reactions as lady’s relationship ends because of TikTok video

@FIERCE FRAGRANCE said:

"Ahh really ?? Rooting for you ma. You’ve got this."

@Temi_x backup said:

"Continue to do more content for your brand relationship might not last but your business can last as long as you want money is unisex."

@Motunde_Herself said:

"And she no even dance o. Peace na just content now."

@MELANIN said:

"No be wetin cause una break up.. e don tire before he just see opportunity."

@Dees_nailsandscents said:

"He's looking for an excuse to break up with you,the content isn’t bad at all."

@curiousblackgirl said:

"babe don't mind him, he's just looking for excuse."

Source: Legit.ng