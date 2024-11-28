A lady is happy that her grandfather is still alive to see how big she has grown over a period of 17 years

Nkateko Baloyi shared a post on TikTok showing netizens an old photo she took with her grandfather when she was just 5

At that time, Baloyi was graduating from nursery school, her grandfather was 82 years old, but he is now 99

A lady melted many hearts online when she posted an old photo she took with her grandfather many years ago.

The photo was taken 17 years ago when Nkateko Baloyi was just a five-year-old child.

The lady said she was happy that her grandfather was still alive. Photo credit: TikTok/Nkateko Baloyi.

In her post, Baloyi shows that she has grown into a beautiful woman and that her grandfather is still alive.

In the old photo, Baloyi was dressed in her graduation gown as she apparently completed her nursery school.

Her grandfather, who was 82 years old then, is now 99 years old and still standing strong.

"Kept by grace, good health and happiness, a living legend. A blessing to still have him around."

Reactions as lady shows off her 99-year-old grandfather

@OLALERE said:

"You should be grateful."

@SEAMSBYFLOWER said:

"This made me cry so hard. I wish my Dad was still alive."

@queenbernard_homes said:

"Black don't crack."

@barbara_taylor7 said:

"May God bless and keep you."

@Babyyyy said:

"I love this. My father will live long."

@May's G hair collection said:

"Tears dropped from my eyes."

@sopuruchi Adolphus@Lite adol said:

"I tap from your grace sir."

@Funsho Rotimi said:

"May the good lord continue to keep him for you, and may he continue to keep mine."

@Spill.the.truth.w.marvel said:

"My father will wait for me to make it."

@olurichie2 said:

"Wishing him long life with good health, he’s looking so good."

