A Nigerian teacher proposed to his colleague in a sweet video that went viral on TikTok.

The man knelt before the pupils and gave her a ring, which she accepted.

The lady shared the sweet moment in a video on her TikTok page (@mhiz_olu).

Lady narrates how she found love on mission field

In the caption, the lady narrated how she and the man met during missionary work.

She said:

“With every strength in me, I said YES. It's been amazing serving God on the mission field with you since 4years now and still counting.”

Reactions trail teacher’s proposal in front of students

@Iyawo Eniobanke said:

"The God that did it for them will do it for all of us."

@FABRICSBYRIT1 said:

"Okay . I have a free 10yrds fabric for the husband if you’ll be using Atiku for traditional wedding. May God bless your union."

@bigtoss13 said:

"e get d way ring go fit person u go no say this one na responsible woman."

@𝐂arbon 𝐎f 𝐔nilorin said:

"Our principal don propose to our class teacher."

@marfocus6 said:

"You for no say yes na maybe na me for come say yes."

@opemipo_bigbite01 said:

"Congratulations to you and your man. May your union be filled with so much love and happiness."

