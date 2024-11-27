A Nigerian lady celebrated her younger brother who bagged a first class from the University of Ibadan

She shared a video of her younger brother being called out as one of the first-class graduates at the school's convocation ceremony

Many who came across the post congratulated the young man and applauded him for his academic achievement

A lady could not contain her joy as she celebrated her younger brother's successful graduation from the University of Ibadan.

She said he graduated with a first class and celebrated him for his hard work.

In a TikTok video by @homo_lara, the lady shared the moment her brother was called out as one of the first-class graduates during the school’s convocation ceremony.

She stated that it was the best moment of her life.

The lady captioned the video:

“The best moment of my life: Watched my baby brother called out as a first class graduate. Your years of hardwork, fight for academic excellence has finally paid off. Congratulations my own blooda.”

Reactions as lady celebrates her brother who bagged first class

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Jason Momoa said:

"I’m also a first class in department of hustling."

@Courage_Imasuen said:

"Congratulations. l also graduated with a first class. So l know what it means. God blessed him."

Favor said:

"So many student is been deceive that there is nothing in school but some student lowkey are studying to be in these position but will not tell you be aware study hard forget about pressure and focus."

First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA

In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share secrets of her success with them.

