Lady Celebrates Her Brilliant Younger Brother Who Bagged First Class From University of Ibadan
- A Nigerian lady celebrated her younger brother who bagged a first class from the University of Ibadan
- She shared a video of her younger brother being called out as one of the first-class graduates at the school's convocation ceremony
- Many who came across the post congratulated the young man and applauded him for his academic achievement
A lady could not contain her joy as she celebrated her younger brother's successful graduation from the University of Ibadan.
She said he graduated with a first class and celebrated him for his hard work.
In a TikTok video by @homo_lara, the lady shared the moment her brother was called out as one of the first-class graduates during the school’s convocation ceremony.
She stated that it was the best moment of her life.
The lady captioned the video:
“The best moment of my life: Watched my baby brother called out as a first class graduate. Your years of hardwork, fight for academic excellence has finally paid off. Congratulations my own blooda.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady celebrates her brother who bagged first class
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Jason Momoa said:
"I’m also a first class in department of hustling."
@Courage_Imasuen said:
"Congratulations. l also graduated with a first class. So l know what it means. God blessed him."
Favor said:
"So many student is been deceive that there is nothing in school but some student lowkey are studying to be in these position but will not tell you be aware study hard forget about pressure and focus."
Read more related stories on University graduates
- Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Shows Off Certificate and Medal
- UniIorin Law Graduate Bags First Class, Emerges Best Student In Department
- Afe Babalola University Law Graduate Bags First Class, Receives Over N5 Million
First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA
Wesley University best graduating student shares why she didn’t have a boyfriend as an undergraduate
In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.
She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.
Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share secrets of her success with them.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng