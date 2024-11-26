A Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after graduating from the University of Benin

The young graduate shared lovely photos of himself and his mother who came to his school to celebrate with him

Social media users who came across his post did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

The University of Benin recently marked the graduation of one of its students, who took to social media to express his excitement.

In a heartwarming post, the young graduate showed off himself and his mother, who attended the ceremony to celebrate his achievement.

UNIBEN student overjoyed over graduation Photo credit: @kvngomega/X.

Source: Twitter

Man proudly graduates from UNIBEN

The graduate, @kvngomega on X, posted a funny message accompanying the photos, jokingly claiming to have achieved several prestigious awards, including best graduating student in his department, faculty, and the entire university.

However, his tone was clearly sarcastic, as he concluded by saying he had not actually achieved any of those feats.

The occasion was undoubtedly a momentous one for the young man and his family.

His mother's presence at the ceremony crowned it all and reiterated the importance of family support in achieving academic milestones.

He captioned the post:

"Best graduating student, Department of Microbiology. Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Life Sciences. Best Graduating Student of University of Benin with a CGPA of 4.98, highest ever in the history of UNIBEN. All these I did not get. But I came, I saw, I've graduated!"

Reactions as UNIBEN student graduates

Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate him.

Abimbola said:

"Congratulations, how come we didn't see throughout."

Hunge said:

"Scholar Congratulations."

HJLC said:

"Congratulations bro. God is faithful. We are more than a conqueror."

Ccom said:

"That song we sang at the FYB ceremony, your bass made me as a soloist do better. Keep soaring high Emma."

Jlc added:

"This guy you don reach here. God's Treasure Church DLCF handsome bass voice brother."

Ahams added:

"Congratulations bro."

See the post below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

