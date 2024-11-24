A Nigerian lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan took to social media to celebrate the achievement

The lady shared an old photo she took with her mother when the older woman graduated from the University of Lagos in 2021

In the old photo, her mother carried her as a baby, and in the recent one, her mother carried her as a graduate.

A lady is happy that she graduated from school and shared a post to mark her achievement.

A post she made on TikTok shows that she graduated from the University of Ibadan.

In the post by @the_socialmedia.princess, the lady shared an old photo she took with her mother 23 years ago.

The old photo showed her mother as a University of Lagos graduate, carrying her as a child.

In the recent photo, her mother carried her as she became a University of Ibadan graduate in 2024.

The photos were captioned:

“2001 – My mum carried me on her convocation ceremony in Unilag. 2024 – She is carrying me on my convocation ceremony in University of ibadan! Thank you God!”

Reactions as lady and mum recreate convocation photo

Many who came across the photo celebrated the lady and her mum.

@Luchi the best said:

"I love this. God when."

@Safaya Ikechukwu said:

"Congratulation social media princess."

@kimah OT7 said:

"This is heartwarming congrats."

@Oyindamola said:

"So beautiful."

@Shinestation| LIPCARE IN EKITI said:

"Aww congratulations Tumi."

@Christiana said:

"Congratulations to you and your mum."

Unilorin graduate shares lovely photos with father

In a related story, a University of Ilorin graduate shared pictures of himself and his father from his Convocation Day.

In the lovely image, the older man prayed for his son as they shared beautiful moments.

Those who came across the pictures celebrated the young man and congratulated him on his graduation.

