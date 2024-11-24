A University of Benin graduate shared a video of herself and her father from her Convocation Day

In the lovely video, the lady wore her graduation cap on her father and they happily shared an embrace

Those who came across the photos celebrated the young lady and congratulated her on her graduation while some spoke about her dad

A young graduate from the University of Benin shared a beautiful video of herself and her father as she celebrated her successful completion of her degree.

The video was made on her convocation day when she wore her graduation gown and her cap.

UNIBEN graduate and her father melt hearts, Photo: @ceo_zels

Source: TikTok

The graduate, identified as @ceo_zels on TikTok, shared the lovely video on her page.

In the video, the lady described her father as her superhero as she wore her convocation cap on him.

They also laughed as they shared a warm hug. She also described herself as a "little graduate" to her mum and dad.

She captioned the video:

“Convocation day with my superhero. Mom and Dad little graduate.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as UNIBEN graduate shares video with her father

Netizens took to the comment section to congratulate the lady for her academic success and celebrate her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Just_charity01 said:

"Daddy is so proud."

@BIG LARRY said:

"A proud father moment. Big congratulations dear."

@jossy said:

"Congratulations sweetie."

@Big Paula said:

"Congratulations babe."

@Vivian Chuks said:

"Congratulations love."

@Fa_veeyyyyy said:

"Congratulations."

Read more related stories on Nigerian university graduates

First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA

In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best graduating student in the school.

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share secrets of her success with them.

Source: Legit.ng