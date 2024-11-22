Many reacted after a lady shared a video which showed her sitting in the back seat while her husband drove the car

She noted that she went to the market with her mother-in-law, who sat in the front seat in the video

Though the video was about what she bought at the market, netizens reacted to her sitting position instead

A lady trended after she shared a video which showed her sitting in the back seat of her husband’s car.

The lady posted the video to show what she ate in the market as she accompanied her mother-in-law.

Lady sits in back seat in husband's car. Photo: @nosatori

Source: TikTok

In the viral video by @nosatori on TikTok, the lady showed her mother-in-law sitting in the front seat.

The lady showed the fruits and provisions she bought as she followed her mother-in-law to the market.

However, netizens were more concerned about her sitting position.

The video was captioned:

“POV: You followed your mother in law to d market.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sits in back seat of husband’s car

@Gift ivy said:

"Keep sitting in the back oh."

@White Swan said:

"All these people asking why she's in the front, what's so special about front seat sef? Abeg food over front seat anytime!"

Grace said:

"She’s a nursing mother, they usually don’t seat in front. Stop the hate."

Thriftwith_imma said:

"The mother in law is in front with her child,she Dey enjoy life for back."

Scentsbyzeefar

"People asking about front sit are silly. Na who e papa no get car dey drag front seat when e enter marriage."

Casey said:

"Iffa no sit for front my mother in law no go follow us. She go Dey tell me is your husband car not mine."

Read related stories on marriage

Lady gets 2024 Mercedes GLE as pre-wedding gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady received a 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 coupe from her fiancé as a pre-wedding gift.

She shared the unboxing video of the car on her TikTok page, which also featured loved-up moments with her husband-to-be.

Many who came across the video celebrated the couple and claimed such gifts upon themselves in the future.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng