A Nigerian lady saw 2 girls taking photos near her car and decided to wait for them before entering her vehicle.

She stood at a distance and turned her back on the younger ladies taking photos.

Lady waits for girs to snap with her car. Photo: @viral_machine1

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @viral_machine1, shared the video, which went viral.

After the girls finished snapping, the lady who stood aside walked to the vehicle and entered it.

The video was captioned:

“Some people are too humble just watch this video till the end.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of lady

Many who came across the footage hailed the lady for her humility and shared their thoughts on her actions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@BLACK TORNADO said:

"I respect her, people that are humble are DANGEROUS."

@geekay01 said:

"She was once in their shoe."

@samuel_oseni said:

"My respect to her some women get sense pass some man I swear."

@Alberta Araba Arthur said:

"It has happened to her before so she understands."

@ELMA said:

"I fit still allow u enter and do like say u dey drive the car if nah me."

@kashmo omo alhaji said:

"Forget humble bro even me will be happy people are admiring my car."

Source: Legit.ng