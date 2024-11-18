A Nigerian lady received a 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 coupe from her fiancé as a pre-wedding gift

She shared the unboxing video of the car on her TikTok page, which also featured loved-up moments with her husband-to-be

Many who came across the video celebrated the couple and claimed such gifts upon themselves in the future

A Nigerian lady celebrated her latest car from her husband-to-be before their wedding.

In a TikTok post, the lady revealed that the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 coupe she received was a pre-wedding gift.

The pretty lady unboxed the beautiful car in a video shared by @dr.princessama on TikTok.

She hugged her fiancee in the video as they rejoiced together.

The lady captioned the video:

“Just got a 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 coupe as a pre-wedding gift from my hubby!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 as pre-wedding gift

Many who came across the video celebrated the couple and hailed the man for his kind gesture

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Admire My Beauty said:

"Aww congratulations, I remember when I met you at razor sharp abj shopping for your trip and I asked if you where a doctor cuz you were on scrubs , this is beautiful."

@Hey it's Xoxo said:

"Am happy for you stranger. Congratulations. May it manifest for me too amen."

@GOLDEN_REDOLENCE said:

"No one is talking about how elegantly she acted when she saw her gift."

@user134373 said:

"God when. Manifesting this for myself."

@nkiruka_okeke said:

"My beautiful doctor. Congratulations."

@Makeup Artist In Accra said:

"Love it for you."

Abbasdaughter said:

"My heart. God please, congratulations dear."

Amara said:

"Congratulations. my dream car."

