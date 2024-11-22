A lady on X shared how her sister went on a first date with a man who came with his family members

The lady stated that the date became an ‘introduction’ as the man’s family were already discussing wedding plans

A Nigerian lady shared the unexpected outcome of her sister’s first date with a man.

The lady said her sister was shocked when the man came to the date with his family members.

In an X post by @Mimee_ilo, the lady shared a screenshot of her chat with her sister during the date.

Her sister said the man’s family was already planning for her to marry him next year.

She also said the man did not allow her to leave and that she would never talk to him again.

The X post read:

“My sister went on a date, what she doesn't know is that the "date" is her introduction, this is the first date btw and his family member came.”

Reactions as man brings family members to his first date

Many who came across the post shared their opinion on the date experience the lady’s sister had

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@kalopsiator said:

“Now that’s crazy. She got a story to entertain the family and homegirls group chat.”

@style_godd said:

“Which kin set up.”

@shiestyzeek said:

“Dem Wan rope am in.”

@cupcakesea said:

“The way i will run shouting kidnapper he will block me because wth!!!”

@debbiecarhbs said:

“Sounds a story a lady told about a stalker that told his pastor and everyone that she was his wife to be, she had him arrested.”

@timerecephas said:

“Being so desperate for marriage is very creepy please.”

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady discovered the truth about her seven-month-long relationship with her boyfriend.

In a TikTok video, she said that she found out that her boyfriend only dated her because he was dared to do so.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

