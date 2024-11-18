A Nigerian lady who worked as a vulcanizer in Nigeria relocated abroad and shared throwback photos

Her post showed when she was a vulcanizer in 2016 and her current photo after she relocated in 2024

Many who came across the post shared their opinion about her transformation and prayed the same for themselves

A Nigerian lady abroad has shared throwback photos about her days in the country.

She shared a TikTok post that showed her as a vulcanizer in 2016.

In the post by @dijahempire, the lady shared throwback and recent photos of herself abroad.

The throwback photos showed her as a vulcanizer, while the recent ones were taken abroad.

She captioned the post:

“Growth. Thank God for life.”

Reactions as Nigerian female vulcanizer relocates abroad

Many who came across the post shared their opinion about her transformation and hailed her.

@waleimisioluwa said:

"If God can do ur own He will surely do my soon."

@TrueTalesAndLaughs said:

"Me na black market I sell for near road, a very dusty road while my mates went to school. Years down the line, I have an MSc from one of the best universities in Scotland. God is real!"

@sparkle said:

"hope u still sabi d work"

@unusual somtee said:

"Omo u don give me hope. you're looking gud babe."

@TL said:

"I can’t believe dis ."

@Idris Percy said:

"How come?"

Successboi said:

"God will continue to bless you, but where Una dey see money. o Lord. God is great."

