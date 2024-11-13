A Nigerian lady, Zainab Lateef, danced as she graduated from the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom

She posted a video of herself dancing on her graduation day as she wore a graduation gown and cap

A pretty Nigerian lady, Zainab Lateef, has graduated from the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom.

She shared a video of herself dancing on her graduation day.

Nigerian lady dances as she graduates. Photo: @_zainab_lateef_.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @_zainab_lateef_ on TikTok, the pretty lady was seen dancing on her school premises.

The lady danced as she celebrated her graduation from the university.

Other graduates were also seen taking photos in the background of the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates from UK varsity

Many who came across the video congratulated the young lady and wished her well in her endeavours.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@white said:

"Congratulations dear, can't wait to congratulate my own zaynab too. proud to know such girls with the beautiful names."

@Great Fortunate said:

"Congratulations, I pray God I see mercy for me to be able to go back to higher institutions as well."

@Pretty daughter of Dayo said:

"I cant wait for my day to come too congratulations."

@AbebefeOnisiwo Olaide Zainab said:

"congratulations my name sake."

@Nassonelove said:

"Congratulations to you. am happy for you insha Allah our own is coming."

@Hanerdex 924 said:

"Congratulations Hajjia I rejoice with you babe more success ahead I can't wait of my own also am happy for you Hajjia."

