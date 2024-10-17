Young Nigerian Man Gets Married to Oyinbo Woman, Shares Adorable Wedding Video, Many React
- A young Nigerian man has tied the knot with his foreign lover at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos
- The man shared a video of the wedding ceremony on his TikTok page as he posed for pictures with his wife
A young Nigerian man has married his Oyinbo woman.
The couple tied the knot legally at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos.
In a video shared by @abablack2 on TikTok, the couples were posing for pictures after the ceremony.
The woman beamed with joy and kissed her husband in the video.
The man said:
“Congratulations to us. We are legally married.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail wedding video
People who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others commented on the man’s facial expression.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@kerry said:
"The wife is smiling but the husband doesn't look happy."
@vogue_by_ngee said:
"If only she knew d plans u have for her."
@Neusa Patrícia Carvalho said:
"Love is so beautiful."
@BossLady0810 said:
"As long as they’re both happy, The rest of thought is non of our business."
@Simbarashe Munyoro said:
"The guy seems like he not sure."
@Angela said:
"Congratulations to you both. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness together."
@Drive_de_spooky said:
"Happy married life both of you. This is what I have always dreamed of but didn't come through for me."
Lady marries Oyinbo man in romantic video
In a related story, A Nigerian lady was over the moon as she wedded her Oyinbo sweetheart, who she showed off in a clip.
The lady took to TikTok to share a video after she and her Oyinbo lover tied the nuptials the traditional way.
The video is trending on TikTok and attracting many congratulatory messages from her friends and well-wishers.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng