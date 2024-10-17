A young Nigerian man has tied the knot with his foreign lover at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos

The man shared a video of the wedding ceremony on his TikTok page as he posed for pictures with his wife

People who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others commented on the man’s facial expression

A young Nigerian man has married his Oyinbo woman.

The couple tied the knot legally at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Young Nigerian man gets married to Oyinbo woman.Photo: @abablack2

Source: Youtube

In a video shared by @abablack2 on TikTok, the couples were posing for pictures after the ceremony.

The woman beamed with joy and kissed her husband in the video.

The man said:

“Congratulations to us. We are legally married.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail wedding video

People who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others commented on the man’s facial expression.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@kerry said:

"The wife is smiling but the husband doesn't look happy."

@vogue_by_ngee said:

"If only she knew d plans u have for her."

@Neusa Patrícia Carvalho said:

"Love is so beautiful."

@BossLady0810 said:

"As long as they’re both happy, The rest of thought is non of our business."

@Simbarashe Munyoro said:

"The guy seems like he not sure."

@Angela said:

"Congratulations to you both. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness together."

@Drive_de_spooky said:

"Happy married life both of you. This is what I have always dreamed of but didn't come through for me."

Source: Legit.ng