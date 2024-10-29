A Nigerian lady who is currently studying at a university applied for a visit to travel to Canada and she got it

The lady revealed that she was still in the 400 level at the university when the Canada visa approval came her way

She decided to take the visa and abandon her studies and relocate to Canada to look for greener pastures there

A Nigerian lady has moved to Canada after abandoning her studies at the university.

While still in the university, the lady was applying for a Canadian visa.

The lady abandoned her studies and relocated to Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/Adebola and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: TikTok

Luckily for her, she got the visa and she decided to take it and move abroad to search for greener pastures.

In a video posted by Adebola, the lady showed when she departed Nigeria for Ontario, Canada.

When people asked her why she had to abandon her studies, she said when it comes to their turn, they should reject the visa.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady moves to Canada

@Harnita said:

"Not a smart move though."

@DoRa said:

"Oomo I go sha pay person to write that final exam for me oo."

@_godydrum said:

"Which province?"

@B E L L A said:

"I won’t o. 400 level.. let me finish first abeg."

@Nobleman said:

"You left me.. where should I start from?"

@Maame raw said:

"I can even leave on graduation day.. I will go without the cert."

@seezteese said:

"You could have differed the admission by one year and then own two degrees."

@hussy said:

"Na una dey comment na she dey Canada dey enjoy life. Who your opinion help?"

@Chef Naimah said:

"Trust me, even my Lasu certificate is useless here. I don’t even know where it is."

@SHALOM said:

"Congratulations sis. I’m next to travel by God’s grace."

Doctor in Canada laments lack of jobs

A man said things are not working out exactly how he wants in Canada, as he is currently out of employment.

The Canada-based medical practitioner said he was finding it hard to get a job that suited his academic qualifications.

He said he had been looking for a job for a long time but had not landed one after submitting a lot of applications.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng