Nollywood actor Sam Nnnabuike, known as Sam Sunny, has written an aggressive letter to his future wife.

The actor, in an open letter, warned his future wife to never, under any guise, cheat on him for his survival.

He also promised to work hard so that his wife and children would not have any reason to beg.

"I have hands, and I will endeavour with my last breath to see that you and my children do not beg to eat."

Sam continued his letter by threatening his future wife not to sleep with another when they are together because he will always find out, and when he does, she will suffer greatly.

"If you have sexual intercourse with another man while married to me and feel that I will never find out, be rest assured that my forebears will find out and them no they play. You will suffer a great deal, period."

