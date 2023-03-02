Big Brother Naija star, Lucy, has caused an online buzz over her open letter to her future husband

Taking to her social media page, the reality star warned her future man to beware because he is in soup

According to Lucy, it will be very hard for her future husband to keep his hands off her as she encouraged him to get a vasectomy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

BBNaija star, Lucy, has got netizens talking after she shared an open letter to her future husband on her social media page.

Taking to her official Snapchat page, the reality show star and businesswoman made it known to her future husband that he is in serious trouble.

Lucy, in her open letter, explained that her future boo is in hot soup and it will be better for him to get a vasectomy.

Fans react to BBNaija's Lucy's open letter to future husband. Photos: @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

According to the reality show star, she promises her future husband that it will be very hard for him to keep his hands away from her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See her post below:

Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Lucy writes open letter to her future husband

Lucy’s post soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

idyynma:

“Everybody with Wetin Dey worry am.”

tukooldegreat:

“Sometimes Talk is cheap but issokay, let her feel alright.”

aymid_official:

“DM your future husband abeg, no disturb us, with all the rogbodiyan that is going on in this country.”

faesignature_:

“This one think say na wetin Dey worry us be this.”

vendorsinlagosng:

“No man wants a vasectomy but they want you to tie your tubes.”

whytehanni:

“Na So Dem dey talk, after one round you’ll hear “is s£x food”?”

BBNaija star Phyna's fans gift her a dog

BBNaija star, Phyna, appears to be the latest from her set to receive a lovely gift from her fans.

Taking to her social media pages, the reality show winner shared a photo of a cute little puppy and revealed that her fans, Phynation, gifted it to her.

Phyna also revealed her new pet’s name as Rockey, and expressed appreciation to her fanbase for the gift.

Source: Legit.ng