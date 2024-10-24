A lady has revealed why she doesn't call her husband 'baby', giving scriptural backings to her claims

In an X post, she stated that she was warned against doing so, as she gave other name suggestions

People who came across the post on X shared their opinion on her stance, as some said she was being too extreme

In a trending post, a woman gave reasons why women should not refer to their husbands as "baby."

She also revealed why such a word should not be used to describe one's husband.

Lady says why she doesn't call her hubby baby. Photo: @zonia_chris

In a post on X by @Zonia_Chris, the lady said the Holy Spirit warned her about it, stating that 'baby' was not a romantic name.

She also gave some name suggestions that ladies can call their husbands.

She said:

“Calling your husband "babe" Or "baby" after knowing this for me is very wrong. Even the Holy Spirit warned me a while back about it, it's not romantic, the spirit realm doesn't know that.

What they know is, you're prophesying over him and they will run with it. My love is very okay, my king, use your dialect, Eze, odogwu, olowo ori mi, my personal favorite is my priest, etc.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail woman's post

@aka_chineme said:

"I saw somewhere, you replied calling your hubby 'baby' is a personal instruction from God. And that's fine. But your thread here doesn't point to that being strictly for you, instead it paints a picture that it is supposed to be this way and those doing otherwise are wrong."

@_Born_of_God said:

"This sounds like an extreme perception."

@beloved_of_Yah said:

'Some believe that there is indeed, power in the tongue. But apparently, it stops when it comes to their partners being called baby."

