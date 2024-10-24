A beautiful Nigerian lady has revealed she has peace of mind and is happier since she quit her marriage

The divorcee shared her failed marriage story online with pictures and explained why she had to leave

Her failed marriage story stirred massive reactions online, with some people marvelling at her transformation

A Nigerian lady, @sugargistss, has shared why she left her marriage.

In a post on TikTok, she shared pictures of how she looked when married and her transformation as a divorcee.

She said her ex-husband turned her into a village girl. Photo Credit: @sugargistss

Why she quit her marriage

According to @sugargistss, she was suffering and smiling in her marriage. She added that her ex-husband turned her into a village girl until she called it quits. She wrote:

"In my marriage I was suffering and smiling.

"I was a shadow of myself. He literally turned me to a village girl.

"Then I took the bold step to leave."

While noting that she is happier as a divorcee, she expressed joy that her failed marriage did not produce offspring.

"I am happier. I have peace of mind.

"And I'm very happy a child didn't happen with that monster."

Women react to her marital story

@mc ceefinishtv said:

"Not all marriage works, so don't put it as if getting married is bad, as everyone can't be rich, that's how marriage is."

someone said:

"Actually marriage is not for everyone dear I hope u are happy stay blessed."

Dera said:

"Ur happiness matters alot,, don't mind this people commenting another thing."

Tender Love🥰 said:

"Same here I'm even afraid to hear that word marriage now."

chioma_focus🇳🇬🇨🇲 said:

"Some will say she is lying.....But as u can see. she is even happier now than inside the marriage .some men .ones they are marry .they treat u like a mates."

igbokweukamakalio said:

"What's the magic or transformation share to add while on marriage."

mummy Aiesha said:

"If women will understand in this new age..some marriages na hell fire..but we ignored the red flags and e show us shege..thank God you took off."

