Pretty Nigerian Lady Shares Why She Quit Her Marriage, Celebrates Her Action
- A beautiful Nigerian lady has revealed she has peace of mind and is happier since she quit her marriage
- The divorcee shared her failed marriage story online with pictures and explained why she had to leave
- Her failed marriage story stirred massive reactions online, with some people marvelling at her transformation
A Nigerian lady, @sugargistss, has shared why she left her marriage.
In a post on TikTok, she shared pictures of how she looked when married and her transformation as a divorcee.
Why she quit her marriage
According to @sugargistss, she was suffering and smiling in her marriage. She added that her ex-husband turned her into a village girl until she called it quits. She wrote:
"In my marriage I was suffering and smiling.
"I was a shadow of myself. He literally turned me to a village girl.
"Then I took the bold step to leave."
While noting that she is happier as a divorcee, she expressed joy that her failed marriage did not produce offspring.
"I am happier. I have peace of mind.
"And I'm very happy a child didn't happen with that monster."
What she wrote about her failed marriage here.
Women react to her marital story
@mc ceefinishtv said:
"Not all marriage works, so don't put it as if getting married is bad, as everyone can't be rich, that's how marriage is."
someone said:
"Actually marriage is not for everyone dear I hope u are happy stay blessed."
Dera said:
"Ur happiness matters alot,, don't mind this people commenting another thing."
Tender Love🥰 said:
"Same here I'm even afraid to hear that word marriage now."
chioma_focus🇳🇬🇨🇲 said:
"Some will say she is lying.....But as u can see. she is even happier now than inside the marriage .some men .ones they are marry .they treat u like a mates."
igbokweukamakalio said:
"What's the magic or transformation share to add while on marriage."
mummy Aiesha said:
"If women will understand in this new age..some marriages na hell fire..but we ignored the red flags and e show us shege..thank God you took off."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pretty lady had quit her marriage after three months.
Lady counsels women about enduring in marriages
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had advised married women not to quit their marriages even if their husbands chase them away.
The lady said women should not abandon their husbands when there is a minor problem in the marriage. In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady, Ogechi Uzoma, noted that marriage may not be likened to a movie.
She said if a wife leaves her husband's house, the man may not come begging to bring her back as in movies.
