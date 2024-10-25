A man has sparked reactions online after sharing something new he noticed about ladies in relationships

He claimed women of this present age no longer beg partners in relationships and would leave if they find out he cheated

The man's rant about women was hailed by many ladies, with some adding to his list of observations

A South African man, @nemoniksaid, has raised an alarm that he noticed women in relationship no longer beg their partners.

@nemoniksaid added that begging in relationships was now a thing of the past.

The man claimed he also observed that women leave their partners who cheat and enter a new relationship when he disappears.

He also shared what women do when their partners get inconsistent. His rant on TikTok has elicited reactions.

In his words:

"Gone are those days when women used to beg.

"You cheat, she is gone.

"You disappear, when you come back, she is in a new relationship.

"You start being inconsistent, she blocks your number.

"You call her, voicemail.

"You don't spoil her, bye bye."

Women react to his observations

KhensaniN said:

"I don’t beg because I remind myself that I’m loved at home so I can’t be moving like I’m desperate."

Shakira said:

"You cheat, I cheat.

"You ghost me,I do the same.

"You love me, I love you back.

"You hate me ,I have no time for drama."

Sabelo 👑 M.D said:

"We don’t even block anymore, we leave you to continue the conversation on your own."

Ada-Dike said:

"We go to where our nervous system is safe and functioning well."

OfficialViana Kim said:

"I don’t block all of them are now viewing my glow on WhatsApp status."

@Officialmadvicc said:

"All thanks to sprinkle sprinkle, all ladies should listen to Shera."

Nokwakhe Masinga said:

"Our mothers and grandmothers begged nonsense 😳we are the new generation."

