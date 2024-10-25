A man was thrown into confusion after his wife stormed his workplace in Lagos and dumped his three kids

The frustrated woman, who came all the way from Delta State, complained about her husband's unavailability

She said he did not come home for nine months and shared the amount of money he sends as upkeep

A frustrated woman has dumped her three children with her husband at his place of work in Lagos after being fed up with his unavailability.

A lady who shared the story on X, @ps_wears, said the woman travelled from Delta to drop the kids.

Lady returned the kids to her husband. Photo Credit: Robin Gentry, Ariel Skelley

Source: Getty Images

@ps_wears lamented that her husband only sent a meagre N50k for upkeep and had not come home for nine months.

She returned to Delta the same day after instructing her husband to keep the kids as she wants to be doing the visiting. @ps_wears wrote:

"A lady came all the way from Delta State to drop her kids with the husband in Lagos at his place of work and went back to Delta today.

"She said don't send feeding money, don't visit me ,I will be visiting you and the kids.

"Just take care of them.

"Since you can stay 9 months and not come home and you think the 50k you send is enough for three kids.

"Keep them, and I will be visiting regularly.

"If you see how clueless and confused he was.

"The children were just running around, they don't know what's going on."

See the lady's tweet below:

People react to the wife's action

@Eze_thought said:

"This is good for the kids.

"On average, children that were raised by single fathers always outperform those that were raised by single mothers."

@Oluwatoyinzoe said:

"I love the wisdom from the women, I believe the mind of the man will be reset now, thinking money is all your family needs is a big lie,.most importantly, they actually need your leadership and presence."

@Chimaizuobi said:

"I hope she’ll start sending in money monthly too.

"Even if it’s same N50k."

@DOgbijo said:

"Haba. E don shele.

"He may not have more than 50k to send oh.

"But why him no dey reach house?

"Is it transport costs?

"Wife has neeeeeeeeeds too na."

@Cesck_Ozil said:

"We need more of such ladies, this will help to correct the long time tradition.

"Very proud of her, some men no dey try at all."

@_amber_jay said:

"At the end the kids suffer for it. I understand her pain and grief but then the situation would have been handled better."

@___Muna_ said:

"Why do some men run away from responsibility, this should not be left for one person alone. The woman must have felt a heavy burden on her before taking this step."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had cried out after leaving her kid with her husband.

Woman abandoned with kids gets help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had offered assistance to a woman living in an uncompleted building with her children.

The lady, identified as @amadiva_ on TikTok, revealed that the woman had been living in an uncompleted building with her children. Life has been tough for the mother of five since her husband left her seven years ago with their five children.

The lady was, however, able to put a smile on the woman’s face through the help of her fan who supported her with money. In the video, the happy mother and her children were overjoyed to see their new apartment and get over one million naira for business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng