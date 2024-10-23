A deeply hurt Nigerian lady has openly declared that she would never marry a man who hails from Mbaise, a town in Imo State

She went on to vow never to forgive her father's brothers while she breathes and equally said she won't help their children

People were touched by her story and wanted to know what happened, causing the lady to share why she made the shocking decision

A Nigerian lady, Opara Peculiar Chinenye, has declared enmity between herself, her father's brothers and their children.

In a viral TikTok post, Peculiar vowed never to forgive her father's brothers or help their children even if she could render assistance.

Peculiar had also declared she would not marry a man from Mbaise in Imo State. Her TikTok post read:

"I, Opara Peculiar Chinenye will never marry an Mbaise man, and I will never forgive my father's brothers in this life, even if they're dying and I have what it takes to save them I will never help them, I will also never help their children."

People pressed Peculiar for answers, and she replied a netizen with the reason for her action.

"I’m fatherless today because of them lol. I can’t forgive those men," Peculiar wrote.

Her story elicited emotional reactions

Didee. 🫶🏽🤍🫥 said:

"Omor guyyy, I understand what it felt like and how you are feeling right now, if people don't tell you what they are going through or what is happening with them lately you'll know what this life is."

Vchiemela said:

"Who hasn't been there will not understand, I have been there years ago...But I have healed and let go because God has been fighting my family's battle...If God can forgive me,who ar my not to forgive."

KING SPOTLESS said:

"What if the children are your destiny helpers? we should normalize being thoughtful and reasonable... e get Why."

chrisemmanuel said:

"Sha remember say life no be Nollywood, your father brother's money is not your father's money."

mal said:

"All l can see is a beautiful girl with a bleeding heart full of pain and anger.... l May not understand exactly how you feel because it's deep but I pray that God Almighty will heal your heart with."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she regrets being born by her biological mother.

Lady shares why she hates mum's family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared why she can't forgive her mother's family.

In a TikTok post, she shared how her mother's siblings could not help her mum when she was sick. According to @abbie33451, she begged her mother's siblings for money to take her to the hospital, but none came through.

On December 3, 2019, she narrated how her mother eventually gave up the ghost in her presence. To her disgust, her mother's siblings immediately raised N100k for a casket after she died. She said a part of her died following her mum's siblings' action.

