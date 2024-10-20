A woman who travelled abroad to help take care of her child's newborn has been enjoying her stay

While in conversation with her daughter-in-law, she revealed she never thought she would come to the UK in her lifetime

Many Nigerians who watched the woman's emotional video prayed to be blessed enough to take their parents abroad

A Nigerian lady had made a video of her mother-in-law, who came to the UK to support her and her husband's newborn.

The grandma who travelled for omugwo said that she never thought she would have the opportunity to ever travel out.

The grandma spoke lovely about her stay in the UK. Photo source: @the.aguns

Source: TikTok

Child support in the UK

In an emotional video, the woman said if not for the baby, she did not think she would be in the UK till she dies.

The grandma also spoke about the steady electricity supply in the UK, adding that such could be possible in Nigeria. @the.aguns her clip.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ishola Afolayan said:

"If God no do this for me one day before my mother die. I no go dey happy ohh. oh Lord. do it for me .. I want to God overseas and bring my mother oh Lord do it for me ooohhh.. na only her dey alive."

yettygold said:

"Why this really got me emotional ayo yin koni di ibaje grandma."

Folazkid said:

"See hw grace is speaking in pple life, am very happy for you mama, more blessings to Ur children, ire akari grandma ibukun , grace and blessings."

nene said:

"Awww ma every parent experience this I connect my parents to this testimony. May we all live to eat the fruit of our labour."

Agbeke Okin said:

"I will also sing the same song very soon, my children will take me to the UK and other developed countries. Grandma, I tape from your grace. Ibukun thank you for taking care of Grandma."

Success said:

"Make me self carry my mama and papa come here."

Hephzibah said:

"I pray to bring my mum too,so help me God."

Woman returned after omugwo abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after spending nine months abroad, a Nigerian woman has finally returned to reunite with her family in Nigeria.

The woman was abroad for Omugwo, and her children back home in Nigeria missed her greatly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng