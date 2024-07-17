A young lady has said she does not want to have anything to do with her mother's family and hates them so much

She narrated a particular incident that changed how she sees them and revealed she can't forgive them

She shared how her mother's siblings could not render financial help when her health failed until the unexpected happened

A lady, @abbie33451, has shared why she hates her family so much and does not want anything to do with them.

In a TikTok post, she shared how her mother's siblings could not help her mum when she was sick.

Lady says she hates her mum's family so much. Photo Credit: @abbie33451

Source: TikTok

According to @abbie33451, she begged her mother's siblings for money to take her to the hospital, but none came through.

Why she can't forgive her mum's siblings

On December 3, 2019, she narrated how her mother eventually gave up the ghost in her presence.

"...She requested to rest on my body cuz she was tired. The next thing, she gave up while laying on my body."

To her disgust, her mother's siblings immediately raised N100k for a casket after she died. She said a part of her died following her mum's siblings' action.

"Omo I can’t forgive them. I don’t even greet them , the hate in my heart for them is so much," she lamented on TikTok.

People react to her outburst

Omobolanle said:

"Same also happened to me till now I hate my mum's family with passion."

Pretty loner said:

"Same tin happened to me too but m glad we where able to raise money on our own to save her wat pained me the most was that she was asking us to take her to her family who later left her for dead."

Glight❤️ said:

"It’s how I asked my older sis for money for school fees ,she said she didn’t have ,my grandpa died same week and she asked for account and sent a huge sum ,I was able to work and pay it myself."

pips_chiefpriest said:

"When it comes to burial money always find it's way to come.

"I don't know how but this is fact.

"You might be broke to take care of someone sick but once they die you just find yourself seeing money."

Empress said:

"Omoh i swr I would borrow if I don’t have I don’t joke with my siblings and their kids I’ll sell my properties I’ll even sell my phone…it’s soo painful I pray God heal you sending hugs ❤️‍."

Legit.ng reported that a lady said her father was still sponsoring her nine years after his death.

Lady calls out dad who contributes nothing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had called out her father, who contributes nothing to the family.

A content creator asked the lady if she could sell her father for N100 million. In a video shared on TikTok by @geeteeraps, the lady expressed extreme resentment towards her father.

According to her, N100 million was too much to buy her dad as she could sell him for as low as N50k or even N40k. She claimed that her father was not useful and that selling him would be a very good since he doesn't contribute anything to the family.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng