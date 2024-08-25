A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video to express her resentment towards her biological mother

In the trending clip, the lady prayed that if there's ever another life, she wouldn't want her mother to still be her mother

While sharing the video on the TikTok app, she reminisced on her painful childhood, stating that her mother 'spoilt' her life

A sad video shared on TikTok captured a young Nigerian lady pouring out her emotions about her troubled relationship with her biological mother.

The clip quickly went viral as netizens stormed the comments to share their similar experiences with their family members.

Lady says her mother spoilt her life Photo credit: @queen_newlife01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over bad relationship with mum

The lady identified by the handle @queen_newlife01 on TikTok took to the app to share her painful experience, revealing the lasting impact her mother had on her life.

She reflected on her difficult childhood, recounting how her mother's actions had caused her immense suffering.

In the video, the lady was seen visibly distraught as she made an emotional plea to God, asking that if there were to be another life, she would not want her mother to be her parent again.

"God I no fit say you do mistake but abeg if there is next life don't let this woman be my mother. She spoil my life," she said.

Reactions as lady laments over biological mum

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of support and solidarity from the online community, with many offering words of encouragement and sharing their experiences of overcoming family trauma.

@Choco milo said:

"Chai. My mum is my biggest blessing when I count my blessings I count her a thousand times."

@Dïmplë Que3n stated:

"I could feel your pain sis. The worse feeling is you trusting your blood but you feel neglected or rejected. Keep pushing, and promise to be the best."

@Ur -Fav-Big -Baby stated:

"If there is a next life I want my mom still, but from a different family, and i don't want to meet a family like my fathers family again AMEN."

@Njoku Oluchi Lucy said:

"Out of 6 children na only me my mama hate oo every time I do this I do that and na me dey do all the house choice oo I no need am in my next life."

@Elisa stated:

"My mom is my world best that precious woman have been the source of my strength she always gives me a reason to keep pushing I love u mom."

@goodnessatuegbu reacted:

"Amen oooo that lady don suffer me and my siblings a lot and she don't even care God abeg oooo."

@Shantivibez added:

"If there is a next life I want my mom still, but from a different family, and I don't want to meet a family like my fathers family again AMEN."

Lady regrets being born by her mother

Source: Legit.ng