Family and Relationships

Nigerian Lady Builds Another House With Her Husband, Shares Construction Process, Many React

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady is celebrating after she and her husband built another house together in less than two years
  • She shared a video that detailed the construction process of the house, from its foundation phase to the finished project
  • Netizens who came across the video congratulated the couple and "tapped" into the blessings of building their homes

A Nigerian lady has celebrated herself and her husband after they built another house together.

She revealed that they could complete the building in less than two years.

Nigerian Lady Builds Another House With Her Husband, Shares Construction Process
Nigerian lady shows off house she built with husband, Photo: @debby_fynest
Source: TikTok

In a video shared in TikTok by @debby_fynest, the woman detailed the construction process of the house.

She showed the house in its foundation phase until it became a completed project.

The lady said:

“God built us another home in less than 2 years…my family and I are proof that God is good!!! Thank you, lord.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady builds house with hubby

Netizens who came across the video congratulated the couple and "tapped" into the blessings of building their homes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@BIG ZARA said:

"Show the full video of the house."

@blessingchi2 said:

"Congratulations. I tap your blessings."

@Ada Ngoo said:

"Congratulations o, I am next to be congratulated in Jesus name,Amen."

@Nelly said:

"Awww congratulations. I tap from your blessings."

@ND GoodLife said:

"Congratulations dear i tape from your grace."

@justell chi said:

"Pls I like d house can I see the plan."

@fideliaani5 said:

"Congratulations dear,i tap to this blessings upon my family, Amen."

@Asodike Raphael chukwuka said:

"Congratulations it is not easy."

Source: Legit.ng

