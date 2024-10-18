A Nigerian woman based in Belgium has celebrated her daughter's graduation in a unique and cultural way

In the video, the woman laid her 'asooke' cloth on the ground for her celebrant daughter to walk on top of it

Those who came across the video hailed the woman and commented on the reaction of the foreigners in the video

A Nigerian woman has celebrated her daughter's graduation in Belgium uniquely.

The woman laid her 'asooke' cloth on the ground, so her celebrant daughter could walk on top of it.

Nigerian woman in Belgium celebrates daughter’s graduation in cultural way. Photo: @ronke.olorodo

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @ronke.olorodo, the woman claimed that the act was a cultural way of celebrating graduation.

Holding a bouquet, her daughter walked on the cloth with her graduation gown.

The woman said:

“#proud mother. This is the Nigerian way of graduating. Graduation things.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail graduation day celebration

Netizens who came across the footage hailed the woman and commented on the foreigners' reaction.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@RunLikeFloJo said:

"For the culture."

@blesyn said:

"My mother will be alive to celebrate me too in Jesus name Amen."

@bukolaestherajayi said:

"Dear lord keep me alive to do dis for my children ijn. Congratulations mummy and daughter."

@im_iso said:

"Oyinbo no go understand."

@Adùke olowo dollar said:

"this is the highest honour from a mother. you have really made her proud. and she is happy. congratulations."

@funmilizy said:

"Oyinbo dey look at Nigeria wonder. Congratulations to you."

@Albertaalbertebon said:

"My Mother Will be Alive to celebrate me."

@Thebosslady said:

"Congratulations darling l will be alive to do the same for my One and only daughter."

Source: Legit.ng