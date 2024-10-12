A Nigerian man who has changed his mind about marrying his wife-to-be is seeking advise on social media

The man said he fears she might rat on him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if he ends their relationship

He opened up about what he does for a living and his story has sent social media users into a frenzy

A Nigerian man, into internet fraud, has cried out for help over his relationship dilemma.

The man shared his story with X influencer, @wizarab10, who posted it on social media.

According to what the man wrote to @wizarab10, he does not want to marry his wife-to-be anymore but fears she might report him to the EFCC if he ends their relationship.

He said his girlfriend is very wicked and believes in revenge. The man's story read:

"Sir Dick, I think I want to quit on my engagement with my fiance. I don't really think it's what I want anymore but I think she might report me to EFCC since I work as an aza man.

"TBH with you, I know her to be very wicked and she believes in revenge. Any advice on how to go about..."

Mixed reactions trailed the man's story on X.

See the message below:

Nigerians react to the man's story

@0oni0fIfe said:

"Best option is to double cross her; report yourself directly to the EFCC."

@mind_talkss said:

"Just say you don’t have money anymore & show you are broke.

"She will leave you."

@eddiebrendan said:

"1. Continue to find flimsy excuses to shift the wedding date until she gets angry and goes away.

"2. Call a meeting and settle her, make she go play for another field.

"3. Pretend to be totally, absolutely broke for a period of time. She will leave on her own."

@Toneytolex said:

"One of my most trusted and effective method is shower her with excessive love. Call her multiple times a day on average of 7 times. Keep texting her, shower her with public affection excessively & after a week or two she’ll get bored & break up believing u are too good & boring."

@OHPRIVO said:

"You deserve each other.

"Be like bola and remi your role models.

"Stay consistent bro who knows .your golden calf statue will come soon."

@MrDino3813 said:

"Act broke then act wicked show bad bad character be disrespectfully rude.

"I believe it the advice of staging things.

"You can stage broke or staged sleeping around make she catch you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that EFCC had taken action Verydarkman's N15 million allegation involving Bobrisky.

Man hides after "stealing" EFCC's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had gone into hiding after "stealing" EFCC's car.

According to a statement from EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, Mohammed, an indigene of Jada local government area in Adamawa state, is accused of stealing and illegally possessing the commission’s vehicle.

Authorities have called on anyone with information regarding Mohammed's whereabouts to come forward, urging individuals to contact the commission's offices across the country.

