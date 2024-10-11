Comedian Basketmouth has slammed his colleagues who use their jobs as a means to beg for money on stage

He shared his experience while performing and how a man made him feel embarrassed by his action

The actor, who is delving into filmmaking, reveals how he was devastated after two of his sponsors pulled out from his movie

Comedian and actor Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, has shared how the begging habits of some of his colleagues make him feel.

Basketmouth speaks about how he feels embarrassed by the begging habits of some of his colleagues. Image credit: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

He asked if those who did it were mad and he advised them to stop the act because it watered down their craft.

The father of four recalled how he was performing on stage and a man sprayed him with money. He felt embarrassed at the action.

Basketmouth speaks about collaboration

In a chat on CreativiTea Live with Linda podcast, Basketmouth also spoke about his upcoming movie - A Ghetto Love Story - and advised that his mates should do collaboration with the younger talents.

According to the 46-year-old, he has experience in what he does but he does not feel too big to share his platform with the younger generation and learn from them.

He also revealed how two sponsors for his upcoming movie pulled out and it left him devastated. However, he had to raise N300m within 12 hours.

Watch Basketmouth's video below:

How netizens reacted to Basketmouth's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Basketmouth's video below:

@kingtechk:

"The reason I stop attending these shows, they do one joke and the rest of the time is hailing people for money."

@mrukeme:

"Them don turn comedy to packaging begging business. Perform and get out abeg."

@abodundeolagoke:

"Perform and get out, STOP BEGGING, it disrespects the ART."

@mr.martins_1:

"That begging part is now a culture for new comedians."

@romann_kk:

"Talk to Destalker directly."

Basketmouth shares his children's photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Basketmouth had released new beautiful photos with his children.

The comedian shared the pictures on his verified Instagram page and gave it a simple catchy caption.

Fans and colleagues have trooped to his page to drop lovely comments on the beautiful family photos of the comedian and his kids.

